Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former Michigan player Lewis…

Former Michigan player Lewis charged with domestic violence

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 1:00 pm < a min read
Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan cornerback and NFL prospect Jourdan Lewis has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence after authorities say he assaulted his girlfriend.

Lewis was arraigned Thursday in 15th District Court in Ann Arbor, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. Lewis’ lawyer John Shea told the court that the 21-year-old man has denied the assault allegations in interviews with police.

The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine. He was freed without bond and is scheduled back in court on April 12.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Lewis is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at his Ann Arbor apartment. Police responded about 1 a.m. Wednesday and the woman told officers there was a physical altercation.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former Michigan player Lewis…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA employees protest proposed budget cuts to agency

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.