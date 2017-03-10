Foster 3-pointer with 8 seconds left lifts Creighton

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Foster hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 8 second to play and sixth-seeded Creighton defeated Xavier 75-72 on Friday night to advance to the championship of the Big East Tournament.

The end to a magnificent shooting exhibition from long range sent the Bluejays (25-8) to the title contest against second-ranked Villanova. The Wildcats edged Seton Hall 55-53.

Creighton had to watch hot shooting P.J. Macura’s game-tying attempt from 25-or-so feet hit off the front rim before it could celebrate its second trip to the title game in four years. They lost to Providence in 2014.

Foster and Justin Patton each had 21 points for Creighton, which hit 13 of 20 from long range, including seven straight in one stretch bridging the first and second halves.

Macura had 22 points, including six 3-pointers for seventh-seeded Xavier (21-13). Trevon Bluiett added 18 and Quentin Goodin had 11.

Compared to the opener between Seton Hall and Villanova, this game was a lot sloppier.

Macura hit three early 3-pointers to help Xavier jump to an 18-9 lead, and the Bluejays never got closer than four points the rest of the half.

The Musketeers took a 37-31 lead to the locker room, with their biggest edge being inside. They outrounded Creighton 23-12 and outscored them 12-8 in the paint.