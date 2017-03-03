Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Bethel (Tenn.) 5-2, Middle Georgia St. 4-7
Binghamton 12, Virginia Tech 5
Boston College 5, Cent. Michigan 4
Bryan 13, St. Andrews 3
Carson-Newman 12, Saginaw Valley St. 9
Charlotte 2, Xavier 1
Coker 4, Lincoln Memorial 2
CS Northridge 6, Vanderbilt 4
Cumberland (Tenn.) 8, Indiana Wesleyan 3
Cumberlands 3, Huntington 1
Dartmouth 1, Miami 0
Duke 3, Princeton 2
E. Kentucky 11, Youngstown St. 0
Florida St. 18, Oakland 10
Georgetown (Ky.) 7, Olivet Nazarene 1
Georgia Tech 12, Belmont 3
High Point 3, Army 2
Kent St. 9, Radford 1
Kentucky 2, Santa Barbara 1
Lindsey Wilson 1, Taylor 0
Long Beach St. 5, North Carolina 2
Louisville 13, E. Michigan 0
Lourdes 8, Cumberland (Tenn.) 5
Loyola (NO) 21, William Carey 6
Maryland 4, Notre Dame 3
Memphis 5, Georgia Southern 2
Mercer 9, Austin Peay 1
Middle Tennessee 3, Kennesaw St. 0
Milligan 13, Truett-Mc Connell 5
Rhode Island 5, NC State 2
South Carolina 2, Clemson 0
Tennessee 10, Norfolk St. 2
Tenn. Wesleyan 8, Montreat 7, 10 innings
Trevecca Nazarene 7, S. Indiana 4
Virginia 5, Niagara 3
Wake Forest 2, Quinnipiac 1, 11 innings
W. Kentucky 5, Ohio 4
Wofford 4, Pittsburgh 3
Abilene Christian 3, Creighton 2, 10 innings
LIU-Brooklyn 4-5, Houston Baptist 2-11
Mary Hardin-Baylor 9, Hardin-Simmons 7, 10 innings
McMurry 7-4, Louisiana College 2-11
Sul Ross St. 3-0, Concordia-Austin 1-2
Texas A&M 9, Texas Tech 0
Texas A&M-Kingsville 3-6, Texas-Permian Basin 2-0
Texas-Rio Grande Valley 3, Lamar 1
Utah 17-3, Texas-San Antonio 3-8