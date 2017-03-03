Sports Listen

Sports News

Friday's College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press March 3, 2017
SOUTH

Bethel (Tenn.) 5-2, Middle Georgia St. 4-7

Binghamton 12, Virginia Tech 5

Boston College 5, Cent. Michigan 4

Bryan 13, St. Andrews 3

Carson-Newman 12, Saginaw Valley St. 9

Charlotte 2, Xavier 1

Coker 4, Lincoln Memorial 2

CS Northridge 6, Vanderbilt 4

Cumberland (Tenn.) 8, Indiana Wesleyan 3

Cumberlands 3, Huntington 1

Dartmouth 1, Miami 0

Duke 3, Princeton 2

E. Kentucky 11, Youngstown St. 0

Florida St. 18, Oakland 10

Georgetown (Ky.) 7, Olivet Nazarene 1

Georgia Tech 12, Belmont 3

High Point 3, Army 2

Kent St. 9, Radford 1

Kentucky 2, Santa Barbara 1

Lindsey Wilson 1, Taylor 0

Long Beach St. 5, North Carolina 2

Louisville 13, E. Michigan 0

Lourdes 8, Cumberland (Tenn.) 5

Loyola (NO) 21, William Carey 6

Maryland 4, Notre Dame 3

Memphis 5, Georgia Southern 2

Mercer 9, Austin Peay 1

Middle Tennessee 3, Kennesaw St. 0

Milligan 13, Truett-Mc Connell 5

Rhode Island 5, NC State 2

South Carolina 2, Clemson 0

Tennessee 10, Norfolk St. 2

Tenn. Wesleyan 8, Montreat 7, 10 innings

Trevecca Nazarene 7, S. Indiana 4

Virginia 5, Niagara 3

Wake Forest 2, Quinnipiac 1, 11 innings

W. Kentucky 5, Ohio 4

Wofford 4, Pittsburgh 3

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 3, Creighton 2, 10 innings

LIU-Brooklyn 4-5, Houston Baptist 2-11

Mary Hardin-Baylor 9, Hardin-Simmons 7, 10 innings

McMurry 7-4, Louisiana College 2-11

Sul Ross St. 3-0, Concordia-Austin 1-2

Texas A&M 9, Texas Tech 0

Texas A&M-Kingsville 3-6, Texas-Permian Basin 2-0

Texas-Rio Grande Valley 3, Lamar 1

Utah 17-3, Texas-San Antonio 3-8

