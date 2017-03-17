Friday’s College Baseball Scores

CCSU 9, Mount St. Mary’s 1
Fordham 1, Sacred Heart 0
Barton 8-3, King (Tenn.) 1-2, 2nd game, 8 innings
Campbellsville 5-2, Pikeville 4-1
Castleton 11, Apprentice 0
Charlotte 4, FIU 0
Chicago St. 24, E. Kentucky 10
Cumberlands 5, Robert Morris 1
Faulkner 11, Martin Methodist 2
Florida St. 9, Virginia Tech 2
Illinois St. at Lipscomb, ppd.
Kentucky 6, Texas A&M 0
Liberty 11, High Point 1
Louisville 6, Boston College 0
Michigan St. 3, Campbell 1
Morehead St. 4, Belmont 3
Mount Olive 7, Pfeiffer 5
NC State 5, Miami 3
Nicholls St. 2, Houston Baptist 1
North Carolina 6, Georgia Tech 5
Notre Dame 10, Pittsburgh 5
Olivet 8, Utica 5
Radford 18, Rider 0
Rowan 7-3, St. Scholastica 4-6
St. John’s 4, Iona 3
South Carolina 7, Tennessee 1
Southern 6, Prairie View A&M 5
Tennessee Tech 13, SIU-Edwardsville 8
Tenn. Wesleyan 5, Bryan 3
Tufts 6, Castleton 4
UNC Greensboro 14, Lafayette 2
Virginia 2, Clemson 0
Viterbo 13-3, Asbury 6-2
Wake Forest 8, Duke 4
MidAmerica Nazarene 11, Evangel 1
Belhaven 2-2, McMurry 1-7
Cameron 4, Texas A&M-Kingsville 2
Howard Payne 5, Hardin-Simmons 1
Mary Hardin-Baylor 3, Concordia-Austin 1
Texas Tech 2, Texas 1
Texas-Tyler 5, Sul Ross St. 2