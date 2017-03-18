Sports Listen

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 12:57 am < a min read
EAST

CCSU 9, Mount St. Mary’s 1

Fordham 1, Sacred Heart 0

SOUTH

Barton 8-3, King (Tenn.) 1-2, 2nd game, 8 innings

Campbellsville 5-2, Pikeville 4-1

Castleton 11, Apprentice 0

Charlotte 4, FIU 0

Chicago St. 24, E. Kentucky 10

Cumberlands 5, Robert Morris 1

Faulkner 11, Martin Methodist 2

Florida St. 9, Virginia Tech 2

Illinois St. at Lipscomb, ppd.

Kentucky 6, Texas A&M 0

Liberty 11, High Point 1

Louisville 6, Boston College 0

Michigan St. 3, Campbell 1

Morehead St. 4, Belmont 3

Mount Olive 7, Pfeiffer 5

NC State 5, Miami 3

Nicholls St. 2, Houston Baptist 1

North Carolina 6, Georgia Tech 5

Notre Dame 10, Pittsburgh 5

Olivet 8, Utica 5

Radford 18, Rider 0

Rowan 7-3, St. Scholastica 4-6

St. John’s 4, Iona 3

South Carolina 7, Tennessee 1

Southern 6, Prairie View A&M 5

Tennessee Tech 13, SIU-Edwardsville 8

Tenn. Wesleyan 5, Bryan 3

Tufts 6, Castleton 4

Tulane 7, Columbia 0

UNC Greensboro 14, Lafayette 2

Virginia 2, Clemson 0

Viterbo 13-3, Asbury 6-2

Wake Forest 8, Duke 4

MIDWEST

MidAmerica Nazarene 11, Evangel 1

SOUTHWEST

Belhaven 2-2, McMurry 1-7

Cameron 4, Texas A&M-Kingsville 2

Howard Payne 5, Hardin-Simmons 1

Mary Hardin-Baylor 3, Concordia-Austin 1

Texas Rio Grande 8, Buffalo 1

Texas Tech 2, Texas 1

Texas-Tyler 5, Sul Ross St. 2

FAR WEST

NW Nazarene 2, St. Martin’s 1

Pepperdine 1, Grand Canyon 0, 12 innings

Topics:
All News Sports News
