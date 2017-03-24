Sports Listen

Friday's College Baseball Scores

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 11:02 pm 1 min read
EAST

Baruch 6, CCNY 4

Bloomsburg 8, Shippensburg 3

Bridgeport 7, Mercy 3

California (Pa.) 13, Pitt.-Johnstown 9

Castleton 9, Coast Guard 2

Chestnut Hill 7, Goldey-Beacom 6

Cortland 14, Fredonia 0

Gannon 4, Seton Hill 3

Millersville 1, Kutztown 0

Old Westbury 18-17, Yeshiva 7-0

Sacred Heart 6, CCSU 2

S. Maine 13, Worcester St. 3

SUNY Canon 7, Wells 4

SOUTH

Belmont 8, UT Martin 5

Brescia 12-14, Ohio Christian 3-0

Carson-Newman 9, Brevard 6

Charlotte 13, Louisiana Tech 7

Clemson 8, Boston College 2

Cumberlands 5, Georgetown (Ky.) 1

Duke 19, Virginia 3

Emory 11, Case Western 1

Erskine 5, King (Tenn.) 4

Florida St. 8-8, Notre Dame 2-3, 2nd game, 13 innings

Franklin 10, Transylvania 7

Georgia Tech 7, Wake Forest 6

Georgetown (Ky.) 7, Cumberlands 0

Hofstra 2, College of Charleston 1

Kentucky 4, Mississippi 2

LSU Alexandria 11, Texas A&M-Texarkana 10

Limestone 5, Southern Wesleyan 4

Lipscomb 6, Evansville 1

Lincoln Memorial 11, Catawba 9

Lindsey Wilson 8-6, Cumberland (Tenn.) 1-4

Memphis 9, Southern U. 5

Middle Georgia 1, Martin Methodist 0

Midway 9-2, Cincinnati Christian 2-0

Morehead St. 15, E. Kentucky 9

NC State 3, Louisville 1

Pittsburgh 9, Virginia Tech 5

Point (Ga.) 5, Milligan 0

Point Park 11, Asbury 8

Shawnee St. 4-0, Campbellsville 3-1

Spring Hill 5, LeMoyne-Owen 3

Tennessee Tech 14-10, Austin Peay 3-8

Tenn. Wesleyan 14, St. Andrews 0

Texas St. 6, Appalachian St. 6-3, 11 innings

Trevecca Nazarene 14-10, Ohio Valley 5-1

Truett-McConnell 10-8, Union (Ky.) 4-12

Vanderbilt 4, Texas A&M 3

W. Kentucky 10, Middle Tennessee 3

William Carey 3, Mobile 2

Winthrop 7, High Point 3

MIDWEST

Clarke 11, Culver-Stockton 5

Columbia (Mo.) 10, Missouri Baptist 4

Evangel 5-0, Benedictine (Kan.) 2-3

Grace (Ind.) 3, Indiana Wesleyan 2

Judson 8, Olivet Nazarene 5

Lakeland at Roosevelt, ccd.

Lindenwood (Ill.) 15, Hannibal-LaGrange 14

Madonna 14, Lourdes 11

MidAm Nazarene 3, Baker 0

North Carolina 7, Miami 2

Northland 10, Edgewood 6

Northwestern (Ohio) 17, Rochester (Mich.) 5

Northwood (Mich.) 8, Tiffin 7

Omaha 4, Fort Wayne 1

Rio Grande 6, WVU Tech 4

St. Ambrose 4, Trinity Christian 3

Sterling 5, York (Neb.) 4

Taylor 14, Bethel (Ind.) 8

Wis.-Oshkosh 6, Union (N.Y.) 1

Wis.-Stevens Point 5, Washington & Jefferson 4

Wooster 11, Johns Hopkins 8

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 13, Prairie View A&M 10

Hardin-Simmons 5-2, Louisiana College 3-1

Houston Baptist 8, SE Louisiana 7

Howard Payne 7, LeTourneau 4

Old Dominion 9, UTSA 1

St. Gregory’s 7-8, Wayland Baptist 0-13

Southwest 7, Wiley 6

