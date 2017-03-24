Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Baruch 6, CCNY 4
Bloomsburg 8, Shippensburg 3
Bridgeport 7, Mercy 3
California (Pa.) 13, Pitt.-Johnstown 9
Castleton 9, Coast Guard 2
Chestnut Hill 7, Goldey-Beacom 6
Cortland 14, Fredonia 0
Gannon 4, Seton Hill 3
Millersville 1, Kutztown 0
Old Westbury 18-17, Yeshiva 7-0
Sacred Heart 6, CCSU 2
S. Maine 13, Worcester St. 3
SUNY Canon 7, Wells 4
Belmont 8, UT Martin 5
Brescia 12-14, Ohio Christian 3-0
Carson-Newman 9, Brevard 6
Charlotte 13, Louisiana Tech 7
Clemson 8, Boston College 2
Cumberlands 5, Georgetown (Ky.) 1
Duke 19, Virginia 3
Emory 11, Case Western 1
Erskine 5, King (Tenn.) 4
Florida St. 8-8, Notre Dame 2-3, 2nd game, 13 innings
Franklin 10, Transylvania 7
Georgia Tech 7, Wake Forest 6
Georgetown (Ky.) 7, Cumberlands 0
Hofstra 2, College of Charleston 1
Kentucky 4, Mississippi 2
LSU Alexandria 11, Texas A&M-Texarkana 10
Limestone 5, Southern Wesleyan 4
Lipscomb 6, Evansville 1
Lincoln Memorial 11, Catawba 9
Lindsey Wilson 8-6, Cumberland (Tenn.) 1-4
Memphis 9, Southern U. 5
Middle Georgia 1, Martin Methodist 0
Midway 9-2, Cincinnati Christian 2-0
Morehead St. 15, E. Kentucky 9
NC State 3, Louisville 1
Pittsburgh 9, Virginia Tech 5
Point (Ga.) 5, Milligan 0
Point Park 11, Asbury 8
Shawnee St. 4-0, Campbellsville 3-1
Spring Hill 5, LeMoyne-Owen 3
Tennessee Tech 14-10, Austin Peay 3-8
Tenn. Wesleyan 14, St. Andrews 0
Texas St. 6, Appalachian St. 6-3, 11 innings
Trevecca Nazarene 14-10, Ohio Valley 5-1
Truett-McConnell 10-8, Union (Ky.) 4-12
Vanderbilt 4, Texas A&M 3
W. Kentucky 10, Middle Tennessee 3
William Carey 3, Mobile 2
Winthrop 7, High Point 3
Clarke 11, Culver-Stockton 5
Columbia (Mo.) 10, Missouri Baptist 4
Evangel 5-0, Benedictine (Kan.) 2-3
Grace (Ind.) 3, Indiana Wesleyan 2
Judson 8, Olivet Nazarene 5
Lakeland at Roosevelt, ccd.
Lindenwood (Ill.) 15, Hannibal-LaGrange 14
Madonna 14, Lourdes 11
MidAm Nazarene 3, Baker 0
North Carolina 7, Miami 2
Northland 10, Edgewood 6
Northwestern (Ohio) 17, Rochester (Mich.) 5
Northwood (Mich.) 8, Tiffin 7
Omaha 4, Fort Wayne 1
Rio Grande 6, WVU Tech 4
St. Ambrose 4, Trinity Christian 3
Sterling 5, York (Neb.) 4
Taylor 14, Bethel (Ind.) 8
Wis.-Oshkosh 6, Union (N.Y.) 1
Wis.-Stevens Point 5, Washington & Jefferson 4
Wooster 11, Johns Hopkins 8
Ark.-Pine Bluff 13, Prairie View A&M 10
Hardin-Simmons 5-2, Louisiana College 3-1
Houston Baptist 8, SE Louisiana 7
Howard Payne 7, LeTourneau 4
Old Dominion 9, UTSA 1
St. Gregory’s 7-8, Wayland Baptist 0-13
Southwest 7, Wiley 6