Friday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 10:14 pm < a min read
EAST

Brown 88, Columbia 68

Buffalo 80, Bowling Green 68

Dartmouth 76, Penn 74

Princeton 73, Harvard 69

West Virginia 87, Iowa St. 76

Yale 90, Cornell 63

SOUTH

Alderson-Broaddus 81, Davis & Elkins 72

MIDWEST

Ball St. 88, N. Illinois 80

Ohio 69, Miami (Ohio) 55

Toledo 60, E. Michigan 56

W. Michigan 88, Cent. Michigan 80

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-Kingsville 68, W. Texas A&M 63

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

Big South Conference

Semifinals

Campbell 66, Radford 50

Colonial Athletic Association

First Round

Delaware 81, Hofstra 76

Horizon League

First Round

Milwaukee 85, Detroit 60

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Monmouth (NJ) 84, Niagara 59

Missouri Valley Conference

Quarterfinals

Illinois St. 80, Evansville 69

S. Illinois 55, Loyola of Chicago 50

Wichita St. 82, Bradley 56

NCAA Division III

First Round

Augustana (Ill.) 77, St. Thomas (Minn.) 74

Babson 92, Husson 76

E. Connecticut 86, MIT 70

Emory 82, Texas Lutheran 69

Endicott 71, Salisbury 68

Guilford 74, Thomas More 54

Hanover 72, Westminster (Mo.) 64

Hope 87, Wis.-Oshkosh 85

Keene St. 69, Amherst 66

Lycoming 86, Cabrini 70

Middlebury 84, Farmingdale 75

Nichols 96, Neumann 93

North Central (Ill.) 77, Wooster 72

Ramapo 73, Misericordia 63

Scranton 82, Oswego St. 77

Skidmore 75, NJ City 67

St. John Fisher 77, St. Lawrence 72

Susquehanna 89, Medaille 82

Tufts 84, Salem St. 81

Union (NY) 89, Wesleyan (Conn.) 83

Wartburg 92, Benedictine (Ill.) 66

Washington (Mo.) 87, Ripon 72

Williams 91, Becker 63

Ohio Valley Conference

Semifinals

Jacksonville St. 65, Belmont 59

Southern Conference

First Round

Samford 79, VMI 61

The Citadel 78, W. Carolina 72

