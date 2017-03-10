Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

Advertisement

MIDWEST

Indiana-East 73, NW Christian 68

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Cincinnati 80, Tulsa 61

SMU 81, East Carolina 71

UCF 84, Memphis 54

Atlantic 10 Conference

Quarterfinals

Davidson 73, Dayton 67

Rhode Island 74, St. Bonaventure 63

Richmond 70, George Washington 67

VCU 71, George Mason 60

Atlantic Coast Conference

Semifinals

Duke 93, North Carolina 83

Big 12 Conference

Semifinals

Iowa St. 84, TCU 63

Big East Conference

Semifinals

Villanova 55, Seton Hall 53

Big Sky Conference

Semifinals

North Dakota 69, Idaho 64

Big Ten Conference

Quarterfinals

Michigan 74, Purdue 70, OT

Minnesota 63, Michigan St. 58

Wisconsin 70, Indiana 60

Conference USA

Semifinals

Marshall 93, Louisiana Tech 77

Middle Tennessee 82, UTEP 56

Mid-American Conference

Semifinals

Akron 74, Ball St. 70

Kent St. 68, Ohio 66

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Semifinals

NC Central 77, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

NCAA Division II

First Round

CSU-Chico 96, W. Washington 83

Cal Baptist 71, San Francisco St. 50

Hawaii Pacific 73, Sonoma St. 61

NCAA Division III

Third Round

Augustana (Ill.) 80, Wartburg 69

Babson 87, Tufts 80

Hanover 79, Hope 77

Keene St. 68, Christopher Newport 64

Middlebury 89, Endicott 60

Rochester 85, Marietta 80

Whitman 102, Hardin-Simmons 82

Williams 78, Susquehanna 61

Southeastern Conference

Quarterfinals

Alabama 64, South Carolina 53

Kentucky 71, Georgia 60

Vanderbilt 72, Florida 62, OT

Southland Conference

Semifinals

New Orleans 75, Sam Houston St. 63

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Semifinals

Texas Southern 62, Grambling St. 57

Sun Belt Conference

Quarterfinals

Georgia St. 86, Louisiana-Lafayette 76

Texas St. 63, Louisiana-Monroe 51

Texas-Arlington 74, Coastal Carolina 51