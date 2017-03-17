Sports Listen

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 11:46 pm < a min read
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Hockey
Semifinals

Robert Morris 6, Canisius 2

Air Force 1, Army 0

Big Ten
Semifinals

Wisconsin 2, Ohio State 1

Penn State 4, Minnesota 3, 2OT

ECAC
Semifinals

Harvard 4, Quinnipiac 1

Cornell 4, Union (N.Y.) 1

Hockey East
Semifinals

Mass.-Lowell 5, Notre Dame 1

Boston College 3, Boston U. 2

NCHC
Semifinals

Minn.-Duluth 5, Western Michigan 2

North Dakota 1, Denver 0

All News Sports News
