Friday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2017
St. Louis 001 500 100—7 11 0
Washington 000 100 000—1 3 1

Leake, Alcantara (5), Mayers (7), Sherriff (8), Socolovich (9), and Fryer, Ortega; Gonzalez, Gott (4), Grace (4), Albers (5), Blanton (6), Cordero (7), Adams (8), Glover (9), and Severino, Kieboom, Read. W_Leake 2-0. L_Gonzalez 0-1. HRs_Harper.

___

Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 4 2
Pittsburgh 100 000 003—4 5 0

Andriese, Schultz (2), Wood (4), Hu (7), Stanek (9), and Casali, Sucre; Hutchison, Nicasio (5), Watson (7), Hudson (8), Neverauskas (9), and Stewart, Stallings. W_Neverauskas 1-0. L_Stanek 0-1. HRs_Beckham; Espinal.

___

Toronto 051 000 000—6 9 0
Detroit 000 002 000—2 6 1

Lawrence, Schultz (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Bolsinger (7), Dermody (8), House (9), and Graterol, Ohlman; Zimmermann, Ferrell (2), Hardy (3), Stumpf (4), Kensing (5), Ryan (6), Farmer (7), and Avila, Hicks. W_Lawrence 1-1. L_Zimmermann 0-1. HRs_Upton.

___

Minnesota 011 000 213—8 8 0
Miami 100 000 001—2 7 0

Duffey, Mejia (4), Haley (7), Chargois (9), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Chen, Phelps (4), McGowan (6), Barraclough (7), Ramos (8), Wittgren (9), and Realmuto, Telis. W_Duffey 1-0. L_Chen 0-1. HRs_Rohlfing, Park, Murphy; Anderson.

___

New York Mets (ss) 200 000 000—2 7 2
Atlanta 011 030 00x—5 10 0

Wheeler, Molina (3), Bradford (5), Conlon (6), McGowan (8), and Nido, Plaia; Sims, Collmenter (4), Johnson (6), Vizcaino (7), Fried (8), Jackson (9), and Freitas, Lalli. W_Collmenter 2-0. L_Molina 0-2. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Phillips, Garcia, Tuiasosopo.

___

New York Yankees 300 011 000—5 6 1
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 9 1

Green, Holder (3), Adams (4), Niese (5), Sheffield (6), Marsh (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Buchholz, Morgan (4), Garcia (7), Rodriguez (8), and Rupp, Hanigan. W_Green 1-0. L_Buchholz 0-1. HRs_Headley, Judge;

___

Houston 001 600 000—7 8 0
New York Mets (ss) 000 102 021—6 10 0

Musgrove, Tolliver (4), Guduan (5), Rodgers (6), Sneed (8), Holmes (8), and Gattis, Heineman; Harvey, Reed (4), Blevins (4), Smoker (6), Gorzelanny (7), Rowen (8), Taylor (9), and d’Arnaud, Brosher. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Harvey 0-2. Sv_Holmes. HRs_Moran, Reed, Brignac; Cespedes, Duda.

___

Chicago White Sox 002 000 002—4 11 1
Milwaukee (ss) 000 000 120—3 8 1

Lopez, Jennings (5), Ynoa (7), Fry (8), Clark (9), and Narvaez, Gonzalez; Milone, Ramirez (3), Chamberlain (4), Marinez (5), Knebel (6), Wilkerson (7), and Pina, Garcia. W_Fry 1-0. L_Wilkerson 0-1. Sv_Clark. HRs_Brinson, Charles.

___

Cleveland 000 202 120—7 12 1
San Francisco 030 000 210—6 10 1

Bauer, Olson (5), Armstrong (6), Martin (7), Plutko (8), and Kratz, Moore; Bumgarner, Melancon (5), Suarez (6), Coonrod (7), Law (8), Strickland (9), and Hundley, Federowicz. W_Martin 1-0. L_Law 0-1. Sv_Plutko. HRs_Belt, Rollins.

___

Chicago Cubs 000 034 300—10 15 0
Seattle 000 011 423—11 18 1

Hendricks, Frankoff (4), Floro (7), Berg (7), Cleto (9), and Montero, Davis; Heston, Rzepczynski (4), Vincent (5), Vieira (6), Owings (6), Fry (8), Altavilla (9), and Ruiz, Gosewisch. W_Altavilla 1-0. L_Cleto 0-2. HRs_Happ, Dominguez, Young; DeCarlo, Liberato.

___

Milwaukee (ss) 000 010 200—3 6 2
Arizona 100 302 00x—6 7 0

Anderson, Suter (4), Blazek (5), Scahill (7), Goforth (8), and Susac, Houle; Walker, Matusz (5), De la Rosa (6), Hoover (7), Sampson (8), Gibson (9), and Iannetta, Hernandez. W_Walker 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. Sv_Gibson. HRs_Nieuwenhuis; Arcia.

___

San Diego 300 100 000—4 7 2
Los Angeles Angels 020 000 000—2 5 0

Richard, Maurer (4), Buchter (5), Hand (6), Torres (7), Bethancourt (8), Fisher (9), and Sanchez, Gale; Ramirez, Banuelos (5), Mahle (7), Ege (8), Gagnon (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Richard 1-1. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Fisher. HRs_Sanchez, Blash;

___

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 6 1
Boston 300 100 00x—4 5 0

Jimenez, Lee (4), Brach (7), Liranzo (8), and Pena, Wynns; Kendrick, Kelly (5), Olmos (6), Maddox (7), Callahan (8), Ysla (9), and Swihart, Procyshen. W_Kendrick 2-0. L_Jimenez 0-1.

___

