Friday’s Major League Linescore

|Houston (ss)
|000
|002
|400—6
|11
|1
|Boston
|010
|000
|100—2
|5
|1
Peacock, Martes (4), Riefenhauser (7), Perez (7), Diaz (9), and Gattis, Stassi; Rodriguez, Scott (5), Kelly (6), Ramirez (7), Taylor (7), Maddox (9), and Leon, DePew. W_Martes 1-1. L_Kelly 0-1.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|300
|000—3
|7
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|0
|3
Tanaka, Shreve (5), Montgomery (6), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Fulmer, Hardy (4), VerHagen (6), Alaniz (7), Bell (8), Mujica (9), and Avila, Hicks. W_Tanaka 2-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Montgomery.
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|020
|200—4
|10
|2
|Houston (ss)
|000
|000
|104—5
|7
|0
Wisler, De La Cruz (5), Ramirez (6), Danks (7), Cabrera (8), Jackson (9), and Recker, Schlehuber; Keuchel, Harris (5), Jankowski (6), Ferrell (7), Dykxhoorn (7), Gustave (8), Hernandez (9), and McCann, Heineman. W_Hernandez 1-0. L_Jackson 0-1.
___
|Toronto
|001
|150
|000—7
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|003
|020
|000—5
|6
|1
Estrada, Schultz (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Oberholtzer (8), Dermody (9), and Saltalamacchia, Graterol; Nola, Lively (5), Windle (8), Venditte (9), and Rupp, Holaday. W_Schultz 1-1. L_Nola 0-1. Sv_Dermody. HRs_Ceciliani; Kendrick, Altherr.
___
|Baltimore
|023
|100
|020—8
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|001
|210—6
|14
|1
Ynoa, Zouzalik (3), Hart (4), Britton (5), Nuno (6), Verrett (7), McGough (8), and Sisco, Perez; Hutchison, Light (4), Rivero (5), Webb (7), LeBlanc (9), and Cervelli, Stallings. W_Ynoa 1-0. L_Hutchison 0-1. Sv_McGough. HRs_Mancini; Weiss.
___
|Minnesota
|013
|000
|000—4
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|100—2
|4
|1
Hughes, Chargois (6), Fernandez (7), Boshers (8), Wimmers (9), and Gimenez, Rohlfing; Ramirez, Moreno (3), Tolleson (5), Schultz (6), Wagner (8), and Casali, McKenry. W_Hughes 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Wimmers. HRs_Dozier, Polanco; Bauers.
___