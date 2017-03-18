Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Major League Linescore

Friday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 1:11 am 3 min read
Share
Houston (ss) 000 002 400—6 11 1
Boston 010 000 100—2 5 1

Peacock, Martes (4), Riefenhauser (7), Perez (7), Diaz (9), and Gattis, Stassi; Rodriguez, Scott (5), Kelly (6), Ramirez (7), Taylor (7), Maddox (9), and Leon, DePew. W_Martes 1-1. L_Kelly 0-1.

___

New York Yankees 000 300 000—3 7 1
Detroit 000 000 000—0 0 3

Tanaka, Shreve (5), Montgomery (6), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Fulmer, Hardy (4), VerHagen (6), Alaniz (7), Bell (8), Mujica (9), and Avila, Hicks. W_Tanaka 2-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Montgomery.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

___

Advertisement
Atlanta 000 020 200—4 10 2
Houston (ss) 000 000 104—5 7 0

Wisler, De La Cruz (5), Ramirez (6), Danks (7), Cabrera (8), Jackson (9), and Recker, Schlehuber; Keuchel, Harris (5), Jankowski (6), Ferrell (7), Dykxhoorn (7), Gustave (8), Hernandez (9), and McCann, Heineman. W_Hernandez 1-0. L_Jackson 0-1.

___

Toronto 001 150 000—7 8 2
Philadelphia 003 020 000—5 6 1

Estrada, Schultz (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Oberholtzer (8), Dermody (9), and Saltalamacchia, Graterol; Nola, Lively (5), Windle (8), Venditte (9), and Rupp, Holaday. W_Schultz 1-1. L_Nola 0-1. Sv_Dermody. HRs_Ceciliani; Kendrick, Altherr.

___

Baltimore 023 100 020—8 12 0
Pittsburgh 101 001 210—6 14 1

Ynoa, Zouzalik (3), Hart (4), Britton (5), Nuno (6), Verrett (7), McGough (8), and Sisco, Perez; Hutchison, Light (4), Rivero (5), Webb (7), LeBlanc (9), and Cervelli, Stallings. W_Ynoa 1-0. L_Hutchison 0-1. Sv_McGough. HRs_Mancini; Weiss.

___

Minnesota 013 000 000—4 5 1
Tampa Bay 000 001 100—2 4 1

Hughes, Chargois (6), Fernandez (7), Boshers (8), Wimmers (9), and Gimenez, Rohlfing; Ramirez, Moreno (3), Tolleson (5), Schultz (6), Wagner (8), and Casali, McKenry. W_Hughes 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Wimmers. HRs_Dozier, Polanco; Bauers.

___

Washington 000 010 400—5 6 1
Miami 230 000 000—5 10 0

Fedde, Grace (2), Blanton (4), Cotts (5), Albers (6), Lara (7), Adams (7), Guthrie (8), and Kieboom, Severino; Copeland, Ellington (4), Nappo (5), Cervenka (6), Bremer (7), Guerrero (8), Steckenrider (9), and Realmuto, Paulino. HRs_Ozuna.

___

St. Louis 010 000 100—2 7 0
New York Mets 464 001 10x—16 17 1

Wainwright, Weaver (2), Broxton (4), Socolovich (5), Phillips (7), Sherriff (8), and Fryer, Lino; Matz, Sewald (4), Smoker (6), Goeddel (7), Blevins (8), Reed (9), and d’Arnaud, Carrillo. W_Matz 1-1. L_Wainwright 1-1. HRs_Flores.

___

Chicago Cubs 003 030 010—7 7 0
Chicago White Sox 010 000 011—3 10 1

Underwood Jr., Uehara (2), Zastryzny (3), Edwards Jr. (6), Perez (7), Williams (8), and Contreras; Holland, Kahnle (5), Kopech (6), Luebke (8), Burdi (9), and Soto, Pena. W_Uehara 1-0. L_Holland 1-1. HRs_Schwarber; Delmonico.

___

Kansas City 310 220 000—8 11 2
Milwaukee 400 000 100—5 10 2

Karns, Minor (5), Alexander (6), Stout (7), Peterson (8), Hill (9), and Morin, Evans; Nelson, Oliver (4), Peralta (5), and Bandy, Pina. W_Karns 1-2. L_Nelson 0-1. Sv_Hill. HRs_Colon; Braun, Pina.

___

Arizona (ss) 200 010 000—3 8 0
Oakland 000 101 000—2 9 0

Bradley, Marshall (6), Shipley (6), Godley (8), and Herrmann, Perez; Alcantara, Axford (4), Bragg (5), Madson (6), Casilla (7), Doolittle (8), Castro (9), and Phegley, Murphy. W_Bradley 1-3. L_Alcantara 0-1. Sv_Godley. HRs_Healy.

___

Los Angeles Angels 031 000 010—5 10 1
Texas (ss) 010 200 30x—6 13 0

Meyer, Banuelos (4), Morin (6), Adams (7), Middleton (8), and Maldonado; Hauschild, Pettibone (4), Jeffress (5), Scheppers (7), Claiborne (8), Gardewine (9), and Jimenez, Cantwell. W_Scheppers 1-0. L_Adams 0-1. Sv_Gardewine. HRs_Guzman, Loney.

___

Seattle (ss) 100 001 007—9 13 1
Arizona (ss) 101 000 030—5 8 1

Gallardo, Scribner (5), Moore (6), Altavilla (9), and Zunino, Ashley; Miller, Sides (4), Chafin (5), McFarland (6), Koch (7), Nakaushiro (9), Moya (9), and Mathis, Freeman. W_Moore 1-0. L_Nakaushiro 0-1. HRs_Casteel;

___

Cleveland (ss) 210 000 000—3 5 0
Texas (ss) 002 000 000—2 7 0

Salazar, Logan (6), Armstrong (7), Plutko (8), and Kratz, Salters; Griffin, Wagner (6), Leclerc (9), and Trevino, Lerud. W_Salazar 1-0. L_Griffin 1-2. Sv_Plutko. HRs_Chisenhall, Almonte, Kratz;

___

Cincinnati 200 000 500—7 8 0
Cleveland (ss) 200 100 000—3 7 1

Finnegan, Peralta (5), Astin (7), Luetge (9), and Barnhart, Wallach; Kluber, Goody (6), Martin (7), Banwart (8), and Gomes, Moore. W_Peralta 1-0. L_Martin 1-1.

___

Colorado 021 000 011—5 13 0
San Francisco 000 000 100—1 6 3

Musgrave, Lyles (4), Jemiola (10), Estevez (12), Carle (13), and Wolters, Vazquez; Cain, Gomez (5), Melancon (6), Smith (6), Ramirez (7), Osich (8), and Hundley, Federowicz. W_Musgrave 1-0. L_Cain 0-1.

___

Seattle (ss) 000 220 100—5 11 1
Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 002 000 000—2 7 3

Miranda, Povse (4), Kiekhefer (8), Weber (9), and Ruiz, Baron; Kershaw, Jansen (6), Spitzbarth (6), Stripling (7), and Grandal, Murphy. W_Povse 1-0. L_Kershaw 1-1. Sv_Weber. HRs_Martin, Valencia, O’Neill;

___

Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 200 000 000—2 4 3
San Diego 000 100 101—3 5 0

Wood, Avilan (5), Geltz (6), Johnson (7), Castillo (8), and Barnes, Smith; Lockett, Friedrich (4), Bawcom (7), Fisher (8), Torres (9), and Hedges, Cruz. W_Torres 1-0. L_Castillo 1-1. HRs_Pederson;

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Major League Linescore
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.