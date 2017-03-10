Friday’s Major League Linescore

|St. Louis
|001
|500
|100—7
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|1
Leake, Alcantara (5), Mayers (7), Sherriff (8), Socolovich (9), and Fryer, Ortega; Gonzalez, Gott (4), Grace (4), Albers (5), Blanton (6), Cordero (7), Adams (8), Glover (9), and Severino, Kieboom, Read. W_Leake 2-0. L_Gonzalez 0-1. HRs_Harper.
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|2
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|003—4
|5
|0
Andriese, Schultz (2), Wood (4), Hu (7), Stanek (9), and Casali, Sucre; Hutchison, Nicasio (5), Watson (7), Hudson (8), Neverauskas (9), and Stewart, Stallings. W_Neverauskas 1-0. L_Stanek 0-1. HRs_Beckham; Espinal.
Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.
___
|Toronto
|051
|000
|000—6
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|1
Lawrence, Schultz (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Bolsinger (7), Dermody (8), House (9), and Graterol, Ohlman; Zimmermann, Ferrell (2), Hardy (3), Stumpf (4), Kensing (5), Ryan (6), Farmer (7), and Avila, Hicks. W_Lawrence 1-1. L_Zimmermann 0-1. HRs_Upton.
___
|Minnesota
|011
|000
|213—8
|8
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|001—2
|7
|0
Duffey, Mejia (4), Haley (7), Chargois (9), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Chen, Phelps (4), McGowan (6), Barraclough (7), Ramos (8), Wittgren (9), and Realmuto, Telis. W_Duffey 1-0. L_Chen 0-1. HRs_Rohlfing, Park, Murphy; Anderson.
___
|New York Mets (ss)
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|2
|Atlanta
|011
|030
|00x—5
|10
|0
Wheeler, Molina (3), Bradford (5), Conlon (6), McGowan (8), and Nido, Plaia; Sims, Collmenter (4), Johnson (6), Vizcaino (7), Fried (8), Jackson (9), and Freitas, Lalli. W_Collmenter 2-0. L_Molina 0-2. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Phillips, Garcia, Tuiasosopo.
___
|Houston
|001
|600
|000—7
|8
|0
|New York Mets (ss)
|000
|102
|021—6
|10
|0
Musgrove, Tolliver (4), Guduan (5), Rodgers (6), Sneed (8), Holmes (8), and Gattis, Heineman; Harvey, Reed (4), Blevins (4), Smoker (6), Gorzelanny (7), Rowen (8), Taylor (9), and d’Arnaud, Brosher. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Harvey 0-2. Sv_Holmes. HRs_Moran, Reed, Brignac; Cespedes, Duda.
___