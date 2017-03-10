Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Major League Linescore

Friday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 4:16 pm < a min read
Share
St. Louis 001 500 100—7 11 0
Washington 000 100 000—1 3 1

Leake, Alcantara (5), Mayers (7), Sherriff (8), Socolovich (9), and Fryer, Ortega; Gonzalez, Gott (4), Grace (4), Albers (5), Blanton (6), Cordero (7), Adams (8), Glover (9), and Severino, Kieboom, Read. W_Leake 2-0. L_Gonzalez 0-1. HRs_Harper.

___

Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 4 2
Pittsburgh 100 000 003—4 5 0

Andriese, Schultz (2), Wood (4), Hu (7), Stanek (9), and Casali, Sucre; Hutchison, Nicasio (5), Watson (7), Hudson (8), Neverauskas (9), and Stewart, Stallings. W_Neverauskas 1-0. L_Stanek 0-1. HRs_Beckham; Espinal.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

___

Advertisement
Toronto 051 000 000—6 9 0
Detroit 000 002 000—2 6 1

Lawrence, Schultz (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Bolsinger (7), Dermody (8), House (9), and Graterol, Ohlman; Zimmermann, Ferrell (2), Hardy (3), Stumpf (4), Kensing (5), Ryan (6), Farmer (7), and Avila, Hicks. W_Lawrence 1-1. L_Zimmermann 0-1. HRs_Upton.

___

Minnesota 011 000 213—8 8 0
Miami 100 000 001—2 7 0

Duffey, Mejia (4), Haley (7), Chargois (9), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Chen, Phelps (4), McGowan (6), Barraclough (7), Ramos (8), Wittgren (9), and Realmuto, Telis. W_Duffey 1-0. L_Chen 0-1. HRs_Rohlfing, Park, Murphy; Anderson.

___

New York Mets (ss) 200 000 000—2 7 2
Atlanta 011 030 00x—5 10 0

Wheeler, Molina (3), Bradford (5), Conlon (6), McGowan (8), and Nido, Plaia; Sims, Collmenter (4), Johnson (6), Vizcaino (7), Fried (8), Jackson (9), and Freitas, Lalli. W_Collmenter 2-0. L_Molina 0-2. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Phillips, Garcia, Tuiasosopo.

___

Houston 001 600 000—7 8 0
New York Mets (ss) 000 102 021—6 10 0

Musgrove, Tolliver (4), Guduan (5), Rodgers (6), Sneed (8), Holmes (8), and Gattis, Heineman; Harvey, Reed (4), Blevins (4), Smoker (6), Gorzelanny (7), Rowen (8), Taylor (9), and d’Arnaud, Brosher. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Harvey 0-2. Sv_Holmes. HRs_Moran, Reed, Brignac; Cespedes, Duda.

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Major League Linescore
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy’s newest STEM attraction

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.