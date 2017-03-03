Sports Listen

Sports News

Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2017
GIRLS BASKETBALL
6A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

Colonial Forge 54, Battlefield 35

Langley 55, Woodbridge 40

Patriot 31, Landstown 27

3A State Championships
State Semifinal

Broadway 52, Brookville 50

Magna Vista 42, Hidden Valley 25

VISAA State Tournament
Division I
Semifinal

Paul VI 66, Bishop O’Connell 39

St. Annes-Belfield 52, Bishop Ireton 43

Division II
Semifinal

Seton School 49, Atlantic Shores Christian 45

Division III
Semifinal

Christ Chapel Academy 49, Amelia Academy 45

BOYS BASKETBALL
6A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

C.D. Hylton 65, James Madison 60

Landstown 60, Herndon 48

W.T. Woodson 75, Franklin County 46

5A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

Albemarle 65, Varina 55

Bethel 62, Wakefield 56

Hampton 64, Potomac 52

Lloyd Bird 61, Potomac Falls 44

4A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

GW-Danville 68, Smithfield 55

Handley 86, Hanover 56

Jamestown 64, William Fleming 45

Loudoun Valley 83, Monacan 61

3A State Championships
State Semifinal

Northside 73, Phoebus 61

2A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

Amelia County 45, Richlands 40

Dan River 65, Bruton 56

Madison County 61, Chatham 47

1A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

Essex 59, Eastside 56

George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Altavista 37

Radford 74, Mathews 51

VISAA State Tournament
Division I
Semifinal

Paul VI 71, Cape Henry Collegiate 62, 2OT

Division II
Semifinal

Blue Ridge 59, Va. Episcopal 53

Miller School 69, Virginia Academy 60

Division III
Semifinal

Amelia Academy 73, Christ Chapel Academy 70, 2OT

Williamsburg Christian Academy 51, North Cross 33

