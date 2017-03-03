Friday’s Scores

|GIRLS BASKETBALL
|6A State Championships
|State Quarterfinal
Colonial Forge 54, Battlefield 35
Langley 55, Woodbridge 40
Patriot 31, Landstown 27
|3A State Championships
|State Semifinal
Broadway 52, Brookville 50
Magna Vista 42, Hidden Valley 25
|VISAA State Tournament
|Division I
|Semifinal
Paul VI 66, Bishop O’Connell 39
St. Annes-Belfield 52, Bishop Ireton 43
Seton School 49, Atlantic Shores Christian 45
Christ Chapel Academy 49, Amelia Academy 45
|BOYS BASKETBALL
|6A State Championships
|State Quarterfinal
C.D. Hylton 65, James Madison 60
Landstown 60, Herndon 48
W.T. Woodson 75, Franklin County 46
|5A State Championships
|State Quarterfinal
Albemarle 65, Varina 55
Bethel 62, Wakefield 56
Hampton 64, Potomac 52
Lloyd Bird 61, Potomac Falls 44
|4A State Championships
|State Quarterfinal
GW-Danville 68, Smithfield 55
Handley 86, Hanover 56
Jamestown 64, William Fleming 45
Loudoun Valley 83, Monacan 61
|3A State Championships
|State Semifinal
Northside 73, Phoebus 61
|2A State Championships
|State Quarterfinal
Amelia County 45, Richlands 40
Dan River 65, Bruton 56
Madison County 61, Chatham 47
|1A State Championships
|State Quarterfinal
Essex 59, Eastside 56
George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Altavista 37
Radford 74, Mathews 51
|VISAA State Tournament
|Division I
|Semifinal
Paul VI 71, Cape Henry Collegiate 62, 2OT
Blue Ridge 59, Va. Episcopal 53
Miller School 69, Virginia Academy 60
Amelia Academy 73, Christ Chapel Academy 70, 2OT
Williamsburg Christian Academy 51, North Cross 33