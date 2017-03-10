Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2017
BOYS BASKETBALL
1A State Tournament
Semifinal

Edmondson-Westside 59, Allegany 52

Fairmont Heights 73, Kent County 53

2A State Tournament
Semifinal

Patterson 68, Harford Tech 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A State Tournament
Semifinal

Patterson Mill 63, Pocomoke 25

2A State Tournament
Semifinal

Largo 49, Marriotts Ridge 37

New Town 75, Kent Island 46

