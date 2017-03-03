Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Sports Transactions

Friday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 11:12 pm 2 min read
Share
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Requested waivers on INF Brett Lawrie for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Promoted Dave Miller to special assignment scout, Chris Gale to international crosschecker and Trey Hendricks to international crosschecker.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Wuilmer Becerra, INF Gavin Cecchini, OF Michael Conforto, RHP Chris Flexen, LHP Sean Gilmartin, RHP Erik Goeddel, RHP Robert Gsellman, INF Ty Kelly, RHP Seth Lugo, LHP Steven Matz, RHP Marcos Molina, RHP Rafael Montero, C Tomas Nido, OF Brandon Nimmo, C Kevin Plawecki, INF Matt Reynolds, INF T.J. Rivera, RHP Hansel Robles, INF Amed Rosario and LHP Josh Smoker on one-year contracts. Renewed the contract of RHP Noah Syndergaard.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF Cory Vaughn to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.

Advertisement
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Justin Harper to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned F Chris McCullough to Northern Arizona Suns (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released T Sebastian Vollmer.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted Rob Leonard to assistant defensive line coach. Named Bobby Blick defensive assistant and Pratik Patel director of performance nutrition/assistant strength and conditioning coach.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Brandon Marshall.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed FB Mike Miller.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Logan Shaw to a one-year contract extension through the 2017-18 season.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Andrej Nestrasil to Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jeff Glass from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Remi Elie from Texas (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed G Jon Kempin.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, Richmond Director of Athletics Keith Gill and Northwestern Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Jim Phillips were appointed to the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, beginning Sept. 1.

ARKANSAS — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Jimmy Dykes.

PITTSBURGH — Dismissed men’s freshman basketball G Justice Kithcart for conduct detrimental to the team.

SOUTHERN CAL — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke. Named Deland McCullough running backs coach and run game coordinator.

TUSCULUM — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Mike Jones.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.