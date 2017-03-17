Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP Logan Ondrusek.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Luis Ysla and RHP Kyle Martin to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned RHP Marcus Walden to their minor league camp.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Andrew Edwards, C Cam Gallagher, INFs Hunter Dozier and Ramon Torres and OFs Jorge Bonifacio and Bubba Starling to Omaha (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Jorge Mateo to Tampa (FSL) and reassigned him to their minor league camp.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned INFs Franklin Barreto and Chad Pinder and OF Matt Olson to Nashville (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Chase De Jong and OF Boog Powell to Tacoma (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHPs Pierce Johnson and Felix Pena, C Victor Caratini and OF Jacob Hannemann to Iowa (PCL). Assigned INF Chesny Young and OFs Eloy Jimenez and Mark Zagunis to their minor league camp.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHPs Shane Carle, Rayan Gonzalez and Zach Jemiola to Albuquerque (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INFs JT Riddle and Yefri Perez to New Orleans (PCL), and C Austin Nola and LHP Drew Peters to Jacksonville (SL). Reassigned LHP Kyle Lobstein to their minor league camp.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OFs Lewis Brinson, Ryan Cordell and Brett Phillips to their minor league camp. Reassigned RHP Forrest Snow to their minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Tomas Nido to their minor league camp.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas and INF Chris Bostick to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned OF Barrett Barnes, INF Erich Weiss and C Christian Kelley to their minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned OF Rafael Bautista and RHP Austin Adams to Syracuse (IL).
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released 1B Brian Humphries.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Sold the contract of RHP Karl Triana to Atlanta (NL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DT Frostee Rucker to a one-year contract
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Joe Banyard, CB Leonard Johnson and WR Corey Washington.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL John Jenkins to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed C T.J. Johnson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed NT Al Woods.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Justin Coleman.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul to a four-year contract. Re-signed OL John Jerry and QB Josh Johnson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Agreed to terms with TE Luke Willson and CB DeShawn Shead.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Jakub Vrana to Hershey (AHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Tyler Kelleher for the remainder of the season and the 2017-18 season.
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Mason McDonald and D Keegan Kanzig from Adirondack (ECHL). Announced D Ryan Culkin was reassigned to Adirondack.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced D Connor Hardowa was returned from loan by Ontario (AHL). Lent F Daniel Doremus to Syracuse (AHL).
|SOCCER
|North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signing F Eugene Starikov.
GEORGETOWN — Named Adam Neugebauer wide receivers and slot receivers coach.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Kevin Keatts men’s basketball coach.