Friday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 10:34 pm 2 min read
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP Logan Ondrusek.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Luis Ysla and RHP Kyle Martin to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned RHP Marcus Walden to their minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Andrew Edwards, C Cam Gallagher, INFs Hunter Dozier and Ramon Torres and OFs Jorge Bonifacio and Bubba Starling to Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Jorge Mateo to Tampa (FSL) and reassigned him to their minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned INFs Franklin Barreto and Chad Pinder and OF Matt Olson to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Chase De Jong and OF Boog Powell to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHPs Pierce Johnson and Felix Pena, C Victor Caratini and OF Jacob Hannemann to Iowa (PCL). Assigned INF Chesny Young and OFs Eloy Jimenez and Mark Zagunis to their minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHPs Shane Carle, Rayan Gonzalez and Zach Jemiola to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INFs JT Riddle and Yefri Perez to New Orleans (PCL), and C Austin Nola and LHP Drew Peters to Jacksonville (SL). Reassigned LHP Kyle Lobstein to their minor league camp.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OFs Lewis Brinson, Ryan Cordell and Brett Phillips to their minor league camp. Reassigned RHP Forrest Snow to their minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Tomas Nido to their minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas and INF Chris Bostick to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned OF Barrett Barnes, INF Erich Weiss and C Christian Kelley to their minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned OF Rafael Bautista and RHP Austin Adams to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released 1B Brian Humphries.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Sold the contract of RHP Karl Triana to Atlanta (NL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DT Frostee Rucker to a one-year contract

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Joe Banyard, CB Leonard Johnson and WR Corey Washington.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL John Jenkins to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed C T.J. Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed NT Al Woods.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Justin Coleman.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul to a four-year contract. Re-signed OL John Jerry and QB Josh Johnson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Agreed to terms with TE Luke Willson and CB DeShawn Shead.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Jakub Vrana to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Tyler Kelleher for the remainder of the season and the 2017-18 season.

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Mason McDonald and D Keegan Kanzig from Adirondack (ECHL). Announced D Ryan Culkin was reassigned to Adirondack.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced D Connor Hardowa was returned from loan by Ontario (AHL). Lent F Daniel Doremus to Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER
North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signing F Eugene Starikov.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Named Adam Neugebauer wide receivers and slot receivers coach.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Kevin Keatts men’s basketball coach.

