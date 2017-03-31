Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHPs Alec Asher and Logan Verrett to Norfolk (IL). Signed 1B Ryan Ripken to a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned OF Bryce Brentz outright to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned RHPs Jamie Callahan, Austin Maddox and Chandler Shepherd to their minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF J.D. Martinez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 30. Announced OF Steven Moya cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Toledo (IL). Announced LHP Daniel Stumpf cleared waivers and was offered back to Kansas City as the return of a Rule 5 pick. Signed C Bryan Holaday to a minor league contract and assigned him to Toledo.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Ben Heller and C Kyle Higashioka to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Dennis Eckersley special assistant to the president.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Gordon Beckham on a minor league contract. Recalled LHP Ariel Miranda from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHPs Steve Cishek, Shae Simmons, Rob Whalen, Tony Zych, LHP Drew Smyly and INF Shawn OMalley on the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Ben Gamel and C Tuffy Gosewisch to Tacoma. Reassigned RHP Jonathan Aro, LHP Dean Kiekhefer, INFs Mike Freeman, Tyler Smith and C Nevin Ashley to their minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Keona Kela to Round Rock (PCL).Reassigned RHP Anthony Bass and C Steven Lerud to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMIONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP J.J. Hoover. Optioned C Oscar Hernandez to Jackson (TL). Reassigned LHP T.J. McFarland to their minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of INF-OF Stephen Cardullo from Albuquerque (PCL). Designated RHP Jason Motte for assignment. Optioned INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque. Reassigned OF Chris Denorfia to their minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP A.J. Schugel to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Jake Esch off waivers from Miami. Designated RHP Cesar Vargas for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced 1B-OF Clint Robinson cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Mitch Delfino and OF John Ruettiger.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Sold the contract of RHP Shairon Martis to Baltimore (AL). Signed RHP Leuris Gomez.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed OF Tony Campana.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Miles Nordgren.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Joe Robinson.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed C Martin Medina and C Zach Fisher. Released RHP Chase M. Johnson.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Mitch Lambson.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Jose Jose.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed OF Brenden Webb. Released INF Jesus Merchan.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Dallas G Devin Harris $25,000, for aggressively pursuing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection during a March 29 game at New Orleans.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled F Jarell Martin from Iowa (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Ego Ferguson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Derek Hart.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S T.J. McDonald. Released DE Dion Jordan.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Chase Daniel to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Announced the retirement of WR Ryan Smith.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned LW Ondrej Kase to San Diego (AHL).Signed G Angus Redmond to a three-year contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Christian Fischer to Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Gemel Smith and Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced the retirement of F Patrik Elias.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Mike Vecchione to an entry-level contract.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Tyler Sikura was returned from loan by Iowa (AHL) and G Colin Stevens was recalled by Springfield (AHL). Released D Tyler Elbrecht and RW Thomas Schutt.

READING ROYALS — Announced D Reece Willcox was assigned to the team from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Mitch Nylen to an amateur tryout contract.

COLLEGE

BETHUNE-COOKMAN — Named Ryan Ridder men’s basketball coach.

HOFSTRA — Named John Paris and Shane McKay athletic facilities coordinators.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Randall Robison. Named Chelsie Flagg women’s interim soccer coach.

OLD DOMINION — Extended football coach Bobby Wilder’s contract through the 2021-22 season.

SYRACUSE — Named Dave Boller director of player personnel for football.

UTAH — Announced G Devon Daniels and G JoJo Zamora are leaving the men’s basketball team.