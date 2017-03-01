Fultz vs. Ball highlights Pac-12 schedule this week

A look at things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK: Washington at No. 4 UCLA, Wednesday. Two of the nation’s best freshmen — overall players, for that matter — will go head to head in a duel of point guards. UCLA’s Lonzo Ball leads the nation with 7.6 assists per game, is third on the Bruins with 14.8 points and grabs 6.2 rebounds. Washington’s Markelle Fultz is fifth nationally with 23.2 points per game, averages 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds. They could go 1-2 in this summer’s NBA draft, so don’t miss this one.

LOOKING AHEAD: California and Southern California are facing a big couple of weeks if both teams want to get into the NCAA Tournament. The Bears missed a big opportunity last week by blowing a 16-point lead against No. 6 Oregon, while the Trojans put a big dent in their resume with a road loss to Arizona State. USC plays at home this week, against Washington State on Wednesday and Washington on Saturday. Cal plays at Utah on Thursday and at Colorado on Saturday.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: This season is the first time in conference history three teams have reached 25 wins during the regular season, with Arizona, Oregon and UCLA all entering this week with 26 wins. It’s the seventh time in conference history at least three teams reached 25 wins in a season. … The Pac-12 has three teams in the top five of the AP Top 25 for the fifth time this season. … Arizona State is the fourth team in league history to make at least 300 3-pointers in a season, with 300 heading into this week’s games. UCLA is seven short of joining the Sun Devils.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Reid Travis, Stanford. The Cardinal have not had a strong season, entering the final weekend of the regular season at 14-14 overall and 6-10 in conference. Travis has been steady despite a shoulder injury last month, leading Stanford with 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8 forward is also shooting 57 percent from the field.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE: The Pac-12 women’s tournament kicks off with four opening-round games Thursday in Seattle. No. 6 Oregon State, No. 10 Stanford, No. 11 Washington and No. 15 UCLA all have byes into the quarterfinals on Friday.

Compiled by AP Basketball Writer John Marshall in Phoenix.