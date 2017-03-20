Gaudreau, Monahan lift Flames over Kings 5-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Linemates Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan had a goal and two assists each to lead the Calgary Flames over the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Sunday night.

Michael Stone, Mark Giordano and Kris Versteeg also scored for the Flames, and Brian Elliott made 19 saves for his 11th straight win to tie a club record set by Mike Vernon in the 1988-89 season.

The Flames moved into third in the Pacific Division past the Edmonton Oilers, who will host Los Angeles on Monday.

Anze Kopitar and Nic Dowd scored for the Kings, who remain six points behind the Nashville Predators for the final Western Conference wild card.

Goalie Jonathan Quick started for the Kings but was replaced by Ben Bishop at 11:36 of the first period after giving up two goals on seven shots. Bishop stopped 14 of 16 shots.