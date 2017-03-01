Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » George Washington sinks Fordham…

George Washington sinks Fordham 67-66 on Cavanaugh’s 3 FTs

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:24 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Cavanaugh scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and made three foul shots with .9 seconds to play to lift George Washington to a 67-66 comeback win against Fordham on Wednesday night.

Christian Sengfelder fouled Cavanaugh on a 3-point attempt for the win to send him to the free throw line. The teams shot it out from 3-point range before Cavanaugh’s heroics.

Cavit Havsa buried one to put Fordham up 66-64 with 11 seconds to play, Jordan Roland knocked one down with 29 seconds left to put the Colonials up 64-63, and Havsa had another with 45 seconds left to make it 63-61. Yuta Watanabe gave George Washington (17-13, 9-8 Atlantic 10) its first lead of the second half at 61-60 with 70 seconds remaining. Watanabe added 15 points.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Fordham led 41-28 at halftime and extended its margin to 16 points (45-31) when Sengfelder scored a layup with 16:42 to go.

Advertisement

Joseph Chartouny led Fordham (13-17, 7-10) with 20 points, Javontae Hawkins 13, Havsa scored 12 and was perfect on all four 3s and Sengfelder added 11.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » George Washington sinks Fordham…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

F/A-18E Super Hornet conducts aerial refueling operations

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.