Georgia QB and punter Ramsey, DB Wilkerson to transfer

and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 11:33 am < a min read
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Brice Ramsey, who never rose to the top of Georgia’s depth chart at quarterback but finished the 2016 season as the team’s starting punter, is transferring.

Georgia says Ramsey and defensive back Reggie Wilkerson will complete their degrees in May and then transfer for their final seasons of eligibility. Wilkerson played in five games in 2016.

Ramsey played in a combined 19 games at quarterback in the 2014-15 seasons, all as a backup. He threw for 582 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jacob Eason started at quarterback as a freshman last season. Georgia’s 2017 signing class included quarterback Jake Fromm of Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Ramsey averaged 34.7 yards on 20 punts last season.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

