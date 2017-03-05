Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gobert's reviewed tip-in lifts…

Gobert’s reviewed tip-in lifts Jazz past Kings in overtime

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 9:16 pm < a min read
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rudy Gobert tipped in George Hill’s missed jumper as time expired in overtime on a play that was initially ruled goaltending and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-109 on Sunday.

After Willie Cauley-Stein made two free throws to give the Kings a 109-108 lead with 8.9 seconds remaining, Hill took an off-balance jumper from just outside of the key. Gobert, positioned underneath the hoop, reached up and tipped the ball in as the buzzer sounded.

One official initially called goaltending on Gobert. But after a meeting near midcourt, the referees went to the scorer’s table to review the play and counted the basket.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Gobert finished with 16 points and 24 rebounds, Rodney Hood scored a season-high 28 and Gordon Hayward added 23 with five assists for Utah.

Advertisement

Ty Lawson scored 19 points for Sacramento, which lost its fourth straight and fell to 1-4 since trading All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gobert's reviewed tip-in lifts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.