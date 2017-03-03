Sports Listen

Goggia beats Vonn to win World Cup race at 2018 Olympic site

By JOHN DUERDEN
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 11:45 pm < a min read
JEONGSEON, South Korea (AP) — Italy’s Sofia Goggia beat Lindsey Vonn by just 0.07 seconds on Saturday to win a World Cup downhill race, a test event ahead of the 2018 Olympics.

Vonn, who had finished first in both practice runs at the venue that will be used for the Pyeongchang Games, went first out of the gate.

The American, competing in just her fourth event since fracturing her arm in November, clocked what looked like a winning time of 1 minute, 38:87 seconds on the Jeongseon course.

Goggia, who has nine World Cup podiums this season but had never finished first, produced a near-flawless run to deny the American of her 78th World Cup win.

Ilka Stuhec of Slovakia finished third, 0.23 seconds behind Goggia, while Laurenne Ross of the United States took fourth place.

Overall World Cup leader Stuhec is hoping to become the first Slovakian woman to win the downhill title.

Goggia’s win cuts Stuhec’s lead to 97 points and means that it will go down to the final event of the season in Aspen, Colorado, on March 15.

The Associated Press

