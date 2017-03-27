Sports Listen

Gonzaga-South Carolina Matchup

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 3:28 pm < a min read
TEAM STATISTICS GON OPP USC OPP
SEED 1 7
RECORD 36-1 26-10
SCORING 3080 2254 2634 2337
Points/game 83.2 60.9 73.2 64.9
Scoring margin +22.3 +8.3
FIELD GOALS-ATT 1100-2162 824-2260 898-2132 760-1909
FG pct. .509 .365 .421 .398
3 POINT FG-ATT 269-711 212-723 241-715 199-668
3-pt FG pct. .378 .293 .337 .298
3-pt FG made/game 7.3 5.7 6.7 5.5
FREE THROWS-ATT 611-851 394-598 595-853 618-855
FT pct. .718 .659 .698 .723
FTs made/game 16.5 10.6 16.5 17.2
REBOUNDS 1497 1229 1308 1264
Rebounds/game 40.5 33.2 36.3 35.1
Rebounding margin +7.2 +1.2
ASSISTS 569 351 455 348
Assists/game 15.4 9.5 12.6 9.7
TURNOVERS 422 463 475 620
TO/game 11.4 12.5 13.2 17.2
TO margin +1.1 +4.0
A/TO Ratio 1.3 0.8 1.0 0.6
STEALS 260 195 281 219
Steals/game 7.0 5.3 7.8 6.1
BLOCKS 170 106 136 134
Blocks/game 4.6 2.9 3.8 3.7
