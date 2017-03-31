Sports Listen

Gonzaga, UNC, Oregon, USC to hold open Final Four practices

By master
March 31, 2017
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — It’s going to be a busy Friday at University of Phoenix Stadium ahead of Saturday’s Final Four games.

Gonzaga, North Carolina, Oregon and South Carolina will all hold practices that are open to the public ahead of the national semifinals. Those teams will also spend much of the day bouncing between media sessions.

South Carolina has the first 50-minute practice session on the court nestled in the middle of a cavernous stadium with capacity for more than 63,000 fans. Gonzaga is next. Those teams play Saturday’s first national semifinal.

Oregon and North Carolina have the last two practices. They play in Saturday’s second semifinal.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

