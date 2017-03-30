Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gonzaga's Mark Few wins…

Gonzaga’s Mark Few wins AP coach of the year

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 4:06 pm < a min read
Share

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mark Few, who led Gonzaga to a 36-1 record, is The Associated Press’ Coach of the Year.

Few has taken the Zags to the NCAA Tournament in all 18 of his seasons there. He was a runaway winner Thursday receiving 31 votes from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly Top 25.

Sean Miller of Arizona received 8 votes, Chris Collins of Northwestern had 7 and SMU’s Tim Jankovich got 6.

Gonzaga is the only head job Few has had and he has compiled a 502-112 record. The Zags have reached the West Coast Conference Tournament final in all of Few’s seasons there.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

He is the first WCC coach to win the award since Bob Gaillard of San Francisco in 1977.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gonzaga's Mark Few wins…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.