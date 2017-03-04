Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Goth leads No. 24…

Goth leads No. 24 K-State past Iowa State 74-67 in Big 12

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 2:19 pm < a min read
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kayla Goth scored a career-high 25, Eternati Willock had a double-double and No. 24 Kansas State made all 12 of its free throws in the last 1:11 to defeat Iowa State 74-67 in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (22-9) never trailed after a 14-0 run to lead 50-38 late in the third quarter. K-State faces the Texas Tech-Baylor winner in the semifinals on Sunday.

The Cyclones (18-12) had an 11-2 run to tie the game at 56 with 6:50 to play. Two free throws by Breanna Lewis started an 8-0 run that carried to Goth’s free throws with 1:11 remaining as Iowa State suffered a drought of 5:49.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The Cyclones missed nine consecutive shots and the K-State free throws offset ISU making 2 of 3 shots in the last minute.

Advertisement

Willock had 12 points and 10 rebounds coming off the bench with Goth, who had five rebounds and three steals. Kindred Wesemann also had 12 points.

Emily Durr hit five 3s and had 21 points for Iowa State, which had won five straight.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Goth leads No. 24…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.