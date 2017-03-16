Sports Listen

Grizzlies-Hawks, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 9:58 pm < a min read
MEMPHIS (103)

Green 6-11 0-0 14, Gasol 7-16 2-2 18, Conley 8-20 5-6 22, Carter 1-2 1-2 3, Allen 4-8 1-2 10, Ennis 2-6 2-2 7, Randolph 4-13 0-0 8, Wright 3-4 4-4 10, Harrison 2-4 0-0 5, Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 39-92 15-18 103.

ATLANTA (91)

Sefolosha 0-0 2-2 2, Bazemore 4-8 8-10 16, Millsap 3-9 2-4 10, Howard 3-5 4-6 10, Schroder 4-16 1-1 10, Prince 6-10 2-2 16, Ilyasova 2-5 1-2 6, Kelly 1-1 0-0 2, Muscala 0-1 1-2 1, Delaney 0-1 0-0 0, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0, Hardaway Jr. 6-14 4-5 18. Totals 29-71 25-34 91.

Memphis 26 29 23 25—103
Atlanta 28 24 13 26— 91

3-Point Goals_Memphis 10-28 (Green 2-4, Daniels 2-5, Gasol 2-5, Harrison 1-2, Allen 1-2, Ennis 1-3, Conley 1-5, Randolph 0-1, Carter 0-1), Atlanta 8-27 (Millsap 2-3, Prince 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-9, Ilyasova 1-1, Schroder 1-6, Calderon 0-1, Muscala 0-1, Bazemore 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 48 (Green 12), Atlanta 38 (Howard 11). Assists_Memphis 29 (Conley 12), Atlanta 19 (Calderon 4). Total Fouls_Memphis 25, Atlanta 17. Technicals_Gasol, Atlanta defensive three second, Atlanta team, Millsap.

