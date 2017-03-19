Sports Listen

Grizzlies’ Parsons expected to miss remainder of season

By master
March 19, 2017
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons will undergo knee surgery Monday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Parsons will have a procedure to repair a partial tear of the medial meniscus in his left knee.

Parsons signed a four-year, $94 million contract last summer as the Grizzlies’ biggest free-agent acquisition. But he averaged just 6.2 points and played only 34 games this season while his minutes were limited because of knee problems.

He didn’t play more than 25 minutes in any game this season.

The Grizzlies had announced Monday that Parsons was out indefinitely because of the partial tear. Before this latest issue with his left knee, Parsons had undergone two surgeries on his right knee within the last two years.

