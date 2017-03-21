Sports Listen

Grizzlies-Pelicans, Box

March 21, 2017
MEMPHIS (82)

Green 4-6 3-3 12, Gasol 5-13 0-1 10, Conley 6-14 2-2 16, Selden 2-6 0-0 4, Carter 2-9 0-0 4, Ennis 2-5 0-0 3, Wright 3-3 1-2 7, Randolph 2-11 0-0 4, Harrison 3-5 3-5 10, Daniels 4-8 0-0 12. Totals 33-80 9-13 82.

NEW ORLEANS (95)

Hill 1-7 3-4 5, A.Davis 9-18 1-2 19, Cousins 14-27 8-9 41, Holiday 5-17 0-0 11, Frazier 0-3 2-2 2, Motiejunas 0-1 0-0 0, Ajinca 0-3 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 3-5 2-2 10, Moore 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 35-88 16-19 95.

Memphis 23 18 13 28—82
New Orleans 21 13 32 29—95

3-Point Goals_Memphis 9-35 (Daniels 4-8, Conley 2-6, Harrison 1-1, Green 1-2, Ennis 1-3, Randolph 0-2, Gasol 0-3, Selden 0-4, Carter 0-6), New Orleans 9-29 (Cousins 5-9, Crawford 2-4, Moore 1-3, Holiday 1-6, Frazier 0-2, A.Davis 0-2, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 42 (Randolph 10), New Orleans 51 (Cousins 17). Assists_Memphis 17 (Gasol, Carter 4), New Orleans 16 (Holiday 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 20, New Orleans 17. A_15,973 (16,867).

