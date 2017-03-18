Sports Listen

Grizzlies use 4th-quarter spurt to defeat Spurs 104-96

By CLAY BAILEY
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 11:48 pm < a min read
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Conley had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Zach Randolph added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning streak to four with a 104-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Memphis held an 89-86 lead with 5:45 left, then went on a 9-1 rally to match its biggest advantage of the game at 98-87 on a three-point play by Marc Gasol with 2:30 left.

Not long afterward, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sent his reserves in.

Gasol had 16 points and seven assists for Memphis, while JaMychal Green scored 13.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 22 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and nine rebounds. Jonathon Simmons scored 14 as San Antonio lost its second straight.

The Spurs struggled early from outside the arc and finished 9 of 28 on 3-point attempts.

