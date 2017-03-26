Sports Listen

Grizzlies-Warriors, Box

March 26, 2017
MEMPHIS (94)

J.Green 6-11 1-3 13, Randolph 7-15 1-2 15, Conley 9-15 7-7 29, Carter 4-7 0-0 9, Allen 4-8 0-2 8, Ennis 3-6 1-1 7, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 2-6 0-0 4, Harrison 1-8 0-0 3, Selden 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 2-8 0-0 6, Baldwin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 10-15 94.

GOLDEN STATE (106)

D.Green 3-9 2-4 9, Pachulia 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 8-18 0-0 21, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 12-18 0-0 31, Barnes 3-6 3-3 10, West 1-3 1-2 3, McGee 1-2 1-1 3, Livingston 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 2-4 0-0 5, Iguodala 7-8 4-5 20. Totals 39-72 11-15 106.

Memphis 28 26 27 13— 94
Golden State 25 31 27 23—106

3-Point Goals_Memphis 8-29 (Conley 4-6, Daniels 2-6, Carter 1-3, Harrison 1-4, Selden 0-1, Allen 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Ennis 0-2, Randolph 0-4), Golden State 17-31 (Thompson 7-11, Curry 5-12, Iguodala 2-2, Clark 1-1, D.Green 1-2, Barnes 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 37 (J.Green, Ennis 8), Golden State 38 (Iguodala, D.Green 7). Assists_Memphis 21 (Conley 6), Golden State 30 (Curry 11). Total Fouls_Memphis 13, Golden State 15. A_19,596 (19,596).

