Hall of Fame launches digital platform on Latino baseball

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame has launched a digital media platform that celebrates the passion of Latino baseball.

Beginning Wednesday, an online community dubbed La Vida Baseball is accessible to fans. Historian Adrian Burgos Jr. says the idea is to create a platform to showcase the passion and spirit that drive the stories of Latinos and baseball, and to provide perspective on what makes baseball an integral part of the Latino experience.

La Vida Baseball will tell its stories through original video, written and social content in a partnership between the Hall of Fame and TeamWorks Media.

The Hall says content will publish in English and be able to reach the estimated 96 percent of U.S. Latinos under 18 who are either bilingual or English-dominant.

Online: www.lavidabaseball.com