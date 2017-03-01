Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hall of Fame launches…

Hall of Fame launches digital platform on Latino baseball

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:10 pm < a min read
Share

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame has launched a digital media platform that celebrates the passion of Latino baseball.

Beginning Wednesday, an online community dubbed La Vida Baseball is accessible to fans. Historian Adrian Burgos Jr. says the idea is to create a platform to showcase the passion and spirit that drive the stories of Latinos and baseball, and to provide perspective on what makes baseball an integral part of the Latino experience.

La Vida Baseball will tell its stories through original video, written and social content in a partnership between the Hall of Fame and TeamWorks Media.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

The Hall says content will publish in English and be able to reach the estimated 96 percent of U.S. Latinos under 18 who are either bilingual or English-dominant.

Advertisement

___

Online: www.lavidabaseball.com

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hall of Fame launches…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor updates ship's status aboard USS Donald Cook

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.