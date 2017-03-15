Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hawkins hits 6 3s;…

Hawkins hits 6 3s; Illinois St. beats UC Irvine 85-71 in NIT

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 11:41 pm < a min read
Share

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Deontae Hawkins made a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead Illinois State to an 85-71 victory over UC Irvine in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Top-seeded Illinois State (28-6) bounced back from a loss to Wichita State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game, and will play No. 4 seed Central Florida (22-11) in the second round.

Hawkins was 8 of 11 from the floor and made all six 3-point attempts. MiKyle McIntosh and Paris Lee added 13 points apiece for the Redbirds, who shot 52.5 percent (32 of 61) from the field and 13 of 25 (52 percent) from long range, and had a season-high 22 assists.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Jaron Martin scored 24 points and Luke Nelson had 17 to lead UC Irvine (21-15).

Advertisement

The Redbirds had a double-digit lead for most of the second half. A 12-3 run pulled UC Irvine to 61-55 but the Anteaters didn’t get closer.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hawkins hits 6 3s;…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.