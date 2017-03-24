Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hawks-Bucks, Box

Hawks-Bucks, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 10:51 pm < a min read
Share
ATLANTA (97)

Sefolosha 0-3 3-4 3, Ilyasova 3-9 2-2 9, Howard 7-11 6-8 20, Schroder 11-25 3-3 28, Hardaway Jr. 8-17 6-6 25, Prince 2-5 1-1 5, Humphries 2-7 0-0 5, Muscala 0-2 0-0 0, Delaney 0-2 0-0 0, Dunleavy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-83 21-24 97.

MILWAUKEE (100)

Antetokounmpo 13-22 7-9 34, Snell 5-9 0-0 13, Maker 1-2 0-0 2, Brogdon 6-14 1-1 14, Middleton 1-13 4-4 6, Teletovic 2-6 0-0 5, Hawes 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 7-15 0-0 14, Dellavedova 1-1 0-0 2, Terry 2-4 2-2 8. Totals 39-88 14-16 100.

Atlanta 21 22 31 23— 97
Milwaukee 29 16 27 28—100

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-22 (Schroder 3-4, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Humphries 1-2, Ilyasova 1-3, Prince 0-1, Sefolosha 0-1, Muscala 0-1, Dunleavy 0-1, Delaney 0-2), Milwaukee 8-27 (Snell 3-6, Terry 2-4, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Brogdon 1-4, Teletovic 1-5, Hawes 0-1, Middleton 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 49 (Howard 12), Milwaukee 35 (Antetokounmpo 13). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Schroder 7), Milwaukee 27 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Milwaukee 23. A_16,786 (18,717).

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hawks-Bucks, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.