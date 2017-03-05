Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hawks claim point guard…

Hawks claim point guard Calderon off waivers

By master
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 12:52 pm < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have claimed Jose Calderon off waivers to provide depth at point guard behind starter Dennis Schroder.

Calderon, in his 12th season, will play for his sixth team in the last five years. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 assists in 24 games this season before the Los Angeles Lakers bought out his contract last Monday.

Golden State signed Calderon and waived him a couple of hours later. He was expected to be in uniform for the Hawks’ game Sunday against Indiana.

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hawks claim point guard…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.