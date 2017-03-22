Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hawks-Wizards, Box

Hawks-Wizards, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 10:48 pm < a min read
Share
ATLANTA (100)

Sefolosha 4-7 0-0 10, Ilyasova 2-8 1-1 5, Howard 5-12 4-6 14, Schroder 5-16 8-8 18, Hardaway Jr. 9-16 8-9 29, Prince 3-8 0-0 7, Humphries 2-4 2-2 6, Muscala 0-3 0-0 0, Delaney 1-5 0-2 2, Dunleavy 3-7 1-1 9. Totals 34-86 24-29 100.

WASHINGTON (104)

Porter 4-10 0-0 10, Morris 6-12 1-1 13, Gortat 2-4 0-0 4, Wall 6-21 9-12 22, Beal 10-21 4-7 28, Oubre 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 3-7 1-1 8, Mahinmi 1-2 2-2 4, Jennings 2-5 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 38-95 17-23 104.

Atlanta 20 26 21 33—100
Washington 16 24 27 37—104

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-25 (Hardaway Jr. 3-8, Sefolosha 2-2, Dunleavy 2-3, Prince 1-4, Muscala 0-2, Schroder 0-3, Ilyasova 0-3), Washington 11-34 (Beal 4-9, Porter 2-5, Oubre 1-2, Jennings 1-3, Smith 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Wall 1-6, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 44 (Howard 16), Washington 56 (Mahinmi 11). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Schroder 6), Washington 23 (Wall 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Washington 26. Technicals_Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer. A_18,137 (20,356).

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hawks-Wizards, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.