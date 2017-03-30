Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hayward helps Jazz knock…

Hayward helps Jazz knock off Kings 112-82

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 1:03 am < a min read
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 20 points, Rodney Hood had 18 and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 112-82 on Wednesday night.

Utah jumped out to an early 20-point lead, and then squandered most of it in the second quarter. But it put together a solid second half to secure its third win in four games.

Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz (46-29), and Shelvin Mack scored 14 points. Hood went 5 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Ben McLemore tied a season high with 22 points for Sacramento.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hayward helps Jazz knock…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor performs a dental cleaning on a Colombian patient

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.