Hayward helps Jazz knock off Kings 112-82

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 20 points, Rodney Hood had 18 and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 112-82 on Wednesday night.

Utah jumped out to an early 20-point lead, and then squandered most of it in the second quarter. But it put together a solid second half to secure its third win in four games.

Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz (46-29), and Shelvin Mack scored 14 points. Hood went 5 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Ben McLemore tied a season high with 22 points for Sacramento.