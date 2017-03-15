Hayward leads Jazz past Pistons 97-83

DETROIT (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and George Hill added 17 and the Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 97-83 on Wednesday night.

Hayward added eight rebounds and six assists, while Rudy Gobert had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Utah won for the sixth time in seven games, but a late rally by Detroit forced Quin Snyder to use his starters late with a game Thursday night in Cleveland.

Aron Baynes had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, which lost for the second straight night and is in danger of falling back out of playoff position in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons lost 128-96 in Cleveland on Tuesday.