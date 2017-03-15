Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hayward leads Jazz past…

Hayward leads Jazz past Pistons 97-83

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 9:57 pm < a min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and George Hill added 17 and the Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 97-83 on Wednesday night.

Hayward added eight rebounds and six assists, while Rudy Gobert had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Utah won for the sixth time in seven games, but a late rally by Detroit forced Quin Snyder to use his starters late with a game Thursday night in Cleveland.

Aron Baynes had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, which lost for the second straight night and is in danger of falling back out of playoff position in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons lost 128-96 in Cleveland on Tuesday.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hayward leads Jazz past…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.