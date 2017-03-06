Hayward scores 23, leads Jazz to 88-83 win over Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 23 points and the Utah Jazz led from start to finish in an 88-83 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

The Jazz pushed their win streak to three games despite a choppy performance on both ends.

The Jazz led 43-34 at halftime after leading by 18 following a dominant first quarter. Utah had a 20-6 run in which eight players scored.

Rudy Gobert posted his 44th double-double of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Pelicans shot a season-low 35.7 percent. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 12 rebounds, while DeMarcus Cousins added 15 points.