Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Heat-Cavaliers, Box

Heat-Cavaliers, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 9:26 pm < a min read
Share
MIAMI (106)

Babbitt 1-4 0-0 3, Whiteside 4-10 5-6 13, Dragic 8-17 3-3 21, McGruder 4-9 0-0 11, Waiters 12-24 0-0 29, White 1-6 0-0 2, Reed 2-5 0-0 4, Ellington 6-12 1-1 18, Richardson 1-4 3-4 5. Totals 39-91 12-14 106.

CLEVELAND (98)

James 11-22 6-10 30, Jefferson 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 3-3 2-4 8, Irving 11-25 6-7 32, Shumpert 3-9 1-2 8, Derr.Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Frye 1-3 2-4 5, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Dero.Williams 2-3 2-2 6, Korver 2-7 0-0 4, Liggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 19-29 98.

Miami 29 33 27 17—106
Cleveland 22 30 19 27— 98

3-Point Goals_Miami 16-35 (Waiters 5-9, Ellington 5-10, McGruder 3-5, Dragic 2-5, Babbitt 1-2, Richardson 0-2, White 0-2), Cleveland 9-27 (Irving 4-9, James 2-5, Shumpert 1-2, Derr.Williams 1-2, Frye 1-2, Dero.Williams 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Korver 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 38 (Whiteside 11), Cleveland 52 (James 17). Assists_Miami 23 (Dragic 6), Cleveland 15 (James 6). Total Fouls_Miami 19, Cleveland 15. Technicals_Irving. A_20,562 (20,562).

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Heat-Cavaliers, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.