Heat-Knicks, Box

March 29, 2017
MIAMI (105)

Babbitt 1-2 0-0 3, Whiteside 5-11 1-1 11, Dragic 6-17 7-7 20, McGruder 3-5 0-0 6, Richardson 7-12 0-0 17, White 3-3 0-0 7, J.Johnson 6-11 4-6 18, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Ellington 3-9 0-0 8, T.Johnson 5-12 0-1 12. Totals 40-84 13-17 105.

NEW YORK (88)

Anthony 4-12 0-0 9, Porzingis 6-13 7-10 20, Hernangomez 4-10 4-4 12, Lee 4-9 1-1 10, Baker 2-12 2-3 6, Kuzminskas 2-8 0-0 4, O’Quinn 2-6 0-0 4, N’dour 1-2 1-1 3, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 3-3 0-0 6, Vujacic 2-5 0-0 5, Randle 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 33-89 17-21 88.

Miami 24 25 28 28—105
New York 22 19 27 20— 88

3-Point Goals_Miami 12-26 (Richardson 3-7, J.Johnson 2-2, T.Johnson 2-4, Ellington 2-5, White 1-1, Babbitt 1-2, Dragic 1-4, McGruder 0-1), New York 5-25 (Lee 1-1, Vujacic 1-3, Porzingis 1-3, Randle 1-4, Anthony 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, O’Quinn 0-1, Kuzminskas 0-2, Baker 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 40 (Whiteside 9), New York 52 (Hernangomez 9). Assists_Miami 18 (Dragic 9), New York 19 (Holiday, Baker, Randle 3). Total Fouls_Miami 23, New York 16. Technicals_New York coach Jeff Hornacek.

