Hebard lifts Oregon past Temple 71-70 in women’s 1st round

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard hit a jumper with 5.5 seconds remaining to lift Oregon past Temple 71-70 on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Hebard finished with 23 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 16 points to help the 10th-seeded Ducks (21-13) win a wild game that had three lead changes in the final 30 seconds and advance to Monday night’s second round.

Alliya Butts scored 28 points and Feyonda Fitzgerald added 16 for the seventh-seeded Owls (24-8). Fitzgerald put Temple up 70-69 with a jumper with 14.3 seconds remaining.

Oregon called a timeout and worked the ball in to Hebard, who hit the go-ahead jumper from the edge of the lane.

Fitzgerald then raced coast-to-coast but Hebard got a piece of her last-gasp layup attempt at the buzzer.

Mallory McGwire finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon, which overcame a rough night from 3-point range to win the opener of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005.

Lexi Bando, who makes a Division I-best 50 percent of her 3-pointers, was 0-for-4 from long range for the Ducks before her 3 from the corner tied it at 62 with just under 5 minutes left. It was a one-possession game the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks entered as the nation’s second-best team from 3-point range, hitting nearly 40 percent of its attempts. They were just 4 of 16 against a Temple team that allows its opponents to shoot just 30 percent from long range.

Temple: Ruth Sherrill, a 6-foot forward who had four double-figure scoring games all season, had 10 points by halftime but was held scoreless and missed all five of her shots after halftime while going up against one of the tallest frontcourts in Division I.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Plays the Hampton-Duke winner on Monday night in the second round.