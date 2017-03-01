Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Keeling had 29 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday night as Charleston Southern topped Longwood 79-74 in the first round of the Big South championship tournament. The No. 8 seed Buccaneers travel to face top-seeded Winthrop in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday. Isaiah Walton and Khris Lane scored 24 points each for the Lancers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 25 points as the Washington Wizards beat the Golden State Warriors 112-108 on Tuesday night. Markieff Morris added 22 points and John Wall had a career-high tying 19 assists for the Wizards. Warriors star Kevin Durant injured his left knee and exited the game after only 93 seconds.

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson had two goals and an assist Tuesday night in the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers. Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored as the Capitals gave Barry Trotz his 700th career victory. Brady Skjei scored in the first period and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 34 saves for the Rangers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kirk Cousins’ agent says the Washington Redskins have placed the exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback. Agent Mike McCartney tweeted the news on Tuesday. With the exclusive tag, Cousins is now in line for a one-year salary of about $24 million.