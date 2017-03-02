Sports Listen

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

March 2, 2017
TORONTO (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points off the bench Wednesday night as the Washington Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors 105-96. Bradley Beal added 23 points as the Wizards snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Raptors. DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and Serge Ibaka finished with 22 for Toronto.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith scored 20 points apiece to lead Dayton past VCU 79-72 on Wednesday night. Kyle Davis added 12 points and Kendall Pollard had 11 for the Flyers in the battle for the Atlantic 10 Conference championship. Mo Alie-Cox led VCU with 20 points and Justin Tillman added a double-double.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — George Mason held off Duquesne 63-62 on Wednesday night to break a three-game losing streak. Jalen Jenkins scored 13 points and Otis Livingston added 12 for the Patriots, who entered the game in a three-way tie with George Washington and La Salle for sixth place in the Atlantic 10 Conference standings. Isiaha Mike had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Duquesne.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Danielle Edwards’ free throw with 3.9 seconds remaining gave No. 13 seed Clemson a 67-66 victory over No. 12 seed Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament opener on Wednesday. Edwards finished with 17 points and Nelly Perry added 16 for the Tigers, who play fifth-seeded Louisville in the second round on Thursday. Regan Magarity led the Hokies with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

