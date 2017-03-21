Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points Monday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards 110-102. Avery Bradley added 20 points, and Jae Crowder and Al Horford had 16 points apiece for the Celtics. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 19 points.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Will Wade is leaving VCU to take the LSU head coaching position. The Tigers made the announcement Monday night. The 34-year-old Wade guided the Rams to a 51-20 record in two seasons at the school, taking the team to the NCAA Tournament both times.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have re-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe. The 31-year-old started four games at left tackle last season when Trent Williams was serving a suspension. Nsekhe was an exclusive rights free agent along with lineman Vinston Painter, who the Redskins re-signed last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three NFL officials with a combined 60 years of experience have retired. Head linesman John McGrath, line judge Tony Veteri Jr., and field judge Bob Waggoner are leaving the league. They will be honored next month at the NFL Referees Association’s annual meeting.