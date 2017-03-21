Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Here is the latest…

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 3:00 am < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points Monday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards 110-102. Avery Bradley added 20 points, and Jae Crowder and Al Horford had 16 points apiece for the Celtics. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 19 points.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Will Wade is leaving VCU to take the LSU head coaching position. The Tigers made the announcement Monday night. The 34-year-old Wade guided the Rams to a 51-20 record in two seasons at the school, taking the team to the NCAA Tournament both times.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have re-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe. The 31-year-old started four games at left tackle last season when Trent Williams was serving a suspension. Nsekhe was an exclusive rights free agent along with lineman Vinston Painter, who the Redskins re-signed last week.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three NFL officials with a combined 60 years of experience have retired. Head linesman John McGrath, line judge Tony Veteri Jr., and field judge Bob Waggoner are leaving the league. They will be honored next month at the NFL Referees Association’s annual meeting.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Here is the latest…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.