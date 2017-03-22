Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kenrich Williams had the first triple-double in TCU history Tuesday night in the Horned Frogs’ 86-68 win over Richmond in the NIT. Williams had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for TCU, which will play the winner of UCF-Illinois in Madison Square Garden next week. T.J. Cline scored 33 points for the Spiders.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Rice coach Mike Rhoades is returning to VCU to become the Rams’ men’s basketball coach. Rhoades spent the past three seasons with the Owls, amassing a 47-52 records. Rhoades previously worked as an assistant to Shaka Smart at VCU for five years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had a goal and two assists to help the Washington Capitals defeat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Tuesday night. T.J. Oshie added his 30th goal of the season for the Capitals. Sean Monahan and Troy Brouwer netted the Flames’ goals and goalie Brian Elliott stopped 36 shots.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets earned their third straight victory Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault all had goals for the Jets. Matt Read scored late in the third period for the Flyers.