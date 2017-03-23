Sports Listen

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 3:00 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 28 points Wednesday night to lead the Washington Wizards past the Atlanta Hawks 104-100. John Wall added 22 points and 10 assists for the Wizards. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 29 points and Dennis Schroder finished with 18 for the Hawks, who have lost five games in a row.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett says junior Marial Shayok and sophomore Jarred Reuter are transferring. Bennett made the announcement Wednesday and thanked both players for their work at Virginia. Shayok averaged 8.9 points per game, while Reuter averaged 3.8 points.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mike Rhoades has returned to Virginia to become the men’s basketball coach at VCU. The former assistant under Shaka Smart was reintroduced to Rams’ fans in the Siegel Center on Wednesday. Rhoades spent the past three seasons as head coach at Rice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has suspended the crew chiefs for Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick for violations at Phoenix Raceway. Keselowski’s car failed post-race inspection on Sunday and NASCAR suspended crew chief Paul Wolfe for three races. Harvick’s team was fined for an illegal track bar mount and supports. Crew chief Rodney Childers was suspended one race.

