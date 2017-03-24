Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored the shootout winner as the Washington Capitals overcame a stellar performance from Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to beat the Blue Jackets 2-1 Thursday night. Despite 44 saves from Bobrovsky, the Capitals reached 104 points and extended their lead atop the Metropolitan Division and NHL standings.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown has fired basketball coach John Thompson III after two consecutive losing seasons at the school his father led to a national championship. School president John DeGioia informed Thompson Thursday morning he wouldn’t be back and announced the move hours later. The Hoyas’ 14-18 record this season included six losses in a row to finish. It was the team’s worst winning percentage since the 1950s. Fans at some games chanted “Fire Thompson!”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Virginia coach Tony Bennett says guard Darius Thompson is transferring, making him the third player to leave the Cavaliers in two days. Bennett made the announcement Thursday, one day after announcing that guard Marial Shayok and forward Jarred Reuter are also leaving.

NEW YORK (AP) —The National Hockey League has until the end of April to decide whether league players will be cleared to participate in South Korea’s Winter Olympics next year. International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel announced that timeline to The Associated Press as the NHL and its players remain divided on participation.